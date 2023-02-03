TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Muzzle Loaders Association is holding its annual convention this weekend at the Downtown Ramada Inn and Convention Center.

“We have a trade room that we are standing in now and we have traders from four to five different states,” Mike ‘BlueHawk’ Adams said with the Kansas Muzzle Loaders Association. “We have guns, clothing accouterments, coins, a lot of time period stuff. It’s all from the time of the mountain men in that era of the early 1800s. We have seminars all day long, our main speaker and games after the trade room closes.”

The Kansas Muzzle Loaders Association is a dedicated group of black powder hunters, shooters, collectors, historians and reenactors dedicated to the preservation of history.

The time frame covered by the Kansas Muzzleloading Association is from 1620 to 1890. This encompasses most of the muzzleloading rifle era from the earliest hand cannons to percussion guns. It also embraces the black powder cartridge era.

Convention hours: