TOPEKA (KSNT) – The annual Kansas Peace Officers Memorial was held Friday on the second-floor rotunda at the State Capital.

Topeka Police Seargent Jayme Green sang “Sacrifice”, Governor Laura Kelly and Attorney General Kris Kobach gave remarks and the Topeka Police Department played the distinctive bugle melody Taps at the end of the ceremony.

Four names were added to the Memorial for 2023,

Deputy Sidnee Taylor Carte, 22, Sedgewick County Sheriff Office – injuries from a vehicle accident while on duty (2022)

Captain Clay Morsell Germany, 58, Wichita Police Department – COVID (2021)

Officer Leroy Ingle, 52, Iola Police Department, COVID (2021)

Deputy James Lucero, 49, Ford County Sheriff’s Office, gunshot wound (1921)

In honor of National Police Week and National Peace Officers’ Memorial Day, Kansas Law Enforcement held its annual Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony on Friday.