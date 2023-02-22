TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka will host nearly 350 students from 50 different middle schools and high schools across the State of Kansas in the 59th annual Topeka Model United Nations conference, on Wednesday at the Topeka Hotel City Center.

“The Goal of Topeka Model United Nations, is to teach young students about International Diplomacy,” said Mei Gordon Washington, Secretary General, Topeka Model United Nations, and Senior at Lawrence Free State High School. “It gives them a chance to hone their public speaking skills, collaborate with other delegates, and it’s an excellent opportunity to do your research, write a speech and how to deliver it and be invested in global affairs.”

The Topeka Model United Nations is a one-day simulation where students represent the point of view of United Nation members on a variety of issues that we face on a global scale. The simulation is designed to foster debate, teach diplomacy, problem solving skills and most importantly introduce students to global issues that will affect them. Students started preparing in October with the culminating event in February.

Student delegates are assigned to participate in one of nine councils led by high school officers: Security Council, World Councils, General Assemblies, Political Councils and Economic/Social Council. A few of the issues that are discussed include fair treatment of workers, ending poverty, humanitarian aid and climate change. The conference is open to public viewing and we encourage people from the community to come observe the delegates discuss global issues.

The following Kansas Schools participated in the 2023 Topeka Model United Nations: