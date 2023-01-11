TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Turnpike Authority’s new administration building at the corner of Kansas Ave. and Topeka Blvd. is nearly complete and ready for customers.

The KTA broke ground on the building in January, 2022 and hopes to complete work sometime in early February. The new building will house the KTA Administration officesz; legal, engineering, and a call center for their new cashless tolls in Kansas and surrounding states.

Later in 2023, the customer retail center will open, allowing customers to stop in, pick up a K-Tag, pay their bill or ask questions regarding their K-Tag.

“This facility will house our Engineering staff, our legal staff, and our call center,” said Steve Hewitt, CEO Kansas Turnpike Authority. “We will also have a retail K-Tag facility here, so if you need a K-Tag or have K-Tag questions, or any questions about tolling, you can come right to this facility.”