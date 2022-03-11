TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas has been awarded the 2021 Governor’s Cup award by Site Selection Magazine.

KSNT had an opportunity to sit down with Governor Laure Kelly and ask about this award and the future of Kansas’ economy.

“The Governor’s Cup is a program set up by Site Selection Magazine,” Kelly said. “Every year they have selected one state in the country where there has been the most new capital investment in the state per capita. This year we won number one. When I came into office we were number 20. We’ve since moved up to number 10 and this past year we were number one.”

Kelly went on to say that in order to win the award Kansas needed to attract new businesses to the state who could invest in it. Businesses like Urban Outfitters, Hilmers Dairy, Kubota, Amazon and others moved into the state according to Kelly.

“The first year we were in office, CNBC recognized that we had made such great strides in economic development they named us the comeback state of the year and in 2020 we set a new record for the most capital investment in the state of Kansas,” Kelly said.

“We have hundreds of other things in the pipeline, including a 4 billion dollar investment that will actually change the face of Kansas economically,” Kelly said.

The Governor’s Cup award goes to the state with the most capital investment and the most economic development projects per capita. In 2019, Kansas was ranked 20th out of all the 50 states for capital investment per capita. In 2020, Kansas moved up to 10th. This is the first time in state history that Kansas has received this national economic development award.

For the category of most capital investment per capita, only one state annually is awarded this prestigious award. Qualified projects have at least one of the following: $1 million in capital investment, the creation of 20 new jobs or 20,000 square feet of new construction.