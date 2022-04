TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kay McFarland Japanese Garden, located at the Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center, held a cherry blossom festival Saturday morning for the public.

It’s beginning to look a lot like spring at the Kay McFarland Japanese Garden with all the perennials in the garden starting to turn green and bloom.

The Zoo invited the public to the garden to enjoy the springtime views, waterfalls, boardwalks, the garden plants that will soon be in full bloom and the Japanese kumi-daiko drummers.