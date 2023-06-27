TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Greater Topeka Partnership’s monthly Business Unwind was held at the Topeka Zoo in Kay’s Japanese Garden.

Kay’s Japanese Garden opened in April 2021. The garden was a gift from former Kansas Supreme Court Chief Justice Kay McFarland. McFarland’s dream was to leave a gift of a world class Japanese garden to the capitol city of the state she served. Kay’s garden is a destination filled with serenity and breath-taking views. It offers inspiration, contemplation and serves as a venue for life changing experiences.

Business Unwind is a networking social for the Topeka business community. It is sponsored by the Greater Topeka Partnership and open to members of the Chamber of Commerce.