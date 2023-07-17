TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVII trophy made a stop at the Kansas State Capital on Monday.

The team has announced the Chiefs Champions Tour will bring the trophy to communities around the club’s six-state “home” region. This marks the first time in franchise history that the Chiefs have hosted a tour that invites members of Chiefs Kingdom to celebrate one of the club’s Super Bowl victories.

Tour stops are offered in multiple formats, with the club’s Super Bowl LVII Lombardi Trophy being the main attraction at every event.

The Chiefs Champions Tour unofficially started with trips to the White House on Monday, June 5 and Chiefs Night at Kauffman Stadium with the Kansas City Royals on Monday, June 12.

The Lombardi Trophy will begin its official victory lap in the Midwest as part of the Chiefs Champions Tour with the first stop in Omaha, Nebraska, home of the NCAA College World Series.

Additional stops included: