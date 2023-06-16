TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol held a retirement reception for retiring Superintendent Herman T. Jones Friday afternoon at the Beacon in downtown Topeka.

After more than 45 years in law enforcement, KHP Superintendent Colonel Herman Jones retired from his cabinet position on July 1, 2023.

“I started out as a dispatcher at Emporia State University, and worked my way up as a patrol sergeant. After that I went to the KHP in Wichita. From there I taught at the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center. I came back to the KHP for 11 years and was then recruited to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office as the Sheriff. Then Governor Kelly asked me to become the Superintendent of the KHP. I’ve served 45 years and now it is time to enjoy my family.” Herman T. Jones, retiring Superintendent of the Kansas Highway Patrol.

“When I was with the KHP back in the day, things were much different. Now you have much more traffic, social media, the internet, and so many other responsibilities that come with that.” said Jones.

Colonel Herman T. Jones’s career spans an array of law enforcement experiences and service to the citizens of Kansas. Col. Jones’ law enforcement career began in 1977 while attending college at Emporia State University and working with the campus police. Subsequently, he served as a patrolman with the Emporia Police Department then later as a Kansas Highway Patrol state trooper from 1982 to 1992. His passion for training led him to the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center as a police instructor from 1992 to 2000. Jones then returned to the KHP as Director of Administration from 2000 to 2011. Following his tenure with the Highway Patrol, served as Shawnee County Undersheriff and later Sheriff from 2012 through 2019. Jones stepped down as Shawnee County Sheriff and was appointed acting Superintendent of the Kansas Highway Patrol on April 3, 2019, until his full Kansas Senate confirmation. His community involvement helped instill his lifelong mission to serve others and be, “selfless not selfish.” Jones has been involved in many law enforcement and civic organizations that include the International Association of Police Chiefs, Federal Bureau of Investigation National Academy Associates, Kansas Peace Officer Association, the Kansas Sheriff’s Association, Kanas Chiefs of Police, Special Olympics Kansas, United Way, and Boy Scouts of America, various roles within his church, a big brother for Big Brothers and Sisters of Topeka. Most importantly, his person life is consumed as a husband, father of two, and grandfather.

Some of Jones’ other accomplishments include: