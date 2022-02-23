TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kinky Boots opens Friday evening at the Topeka Civic Theatre and Academy.

Kinky Boots the Musical is based on the 2005 British film, Kinky Boots, written by Geoff Deane and Tim Firth and mostly inspired by true events. The musical began a US tour in 2014 and ended on April, 2019.

Charlie Price has inherited his father’s shoe factory, which is on the verge of bankruptcy. Charlie is trying to live up to his father’s legacy and save the family business. Eventually he finds inspiration in the form of Lola.

A fabulous entertainer in need of some sturdy stilettos, Lola turns out to be the one person who can help Charlie become the man that he is meant to be. As they work to turn the factory around, this unlikely pair find that they have more in common than they ever dreamed possible and discover that, when you change your mind about someone, you can change your whole world.

The musical opens Friday night and runs through March 27th. Click here for show times and tickets.