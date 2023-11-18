TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Stormont Vail Events Center is home to hundreds of cheerleaders and dance squads this weekend for the Kansas State High School Athletic Association (KSHSAA) Cheer Competition.

“We looked really sharp and loud and we are feeling pretty good about our first round. We start practices in June and we practice twice week all summer long, and once school starts we practice all season long.” Courtney Bond, Head Cheer Coach at Cair Paravel Latin School in Topeka. Cair Paravel Latin School has won the KSHSAA 2A Cheer competition in 2021 and 2022.

All high schools in Kansas were invited to the 2023 KSHSAA Spirit Showcase competition for the 2-day event with Friday competition in dance and Saturday’s competition in cheer.