TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Stormont Vail Events Center is home to hundreds of cheerleaders and dance squads this weekend for the Kansas State High School Athletic Association (KSHSAA) Cheer Competition.

All high schools in Kansas were invited to the 2022 KSHSAA Spirit Showcase competition for the 2-day event with Friday competition in dance and Saturday’s competition in cheer.

The 2021 1A cheer champions, Cair Paravel Latin School, has moved up to 2A for 2022, with hopes of repeating their 2021 success as champions.

