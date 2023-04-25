TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Turnpike Authority officially opened their new administration building at the corner of Kansas Ave. and Topeka Blvd. with a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday afternoon.

“We are really excited to open up our new administration building here in Topeka,” said Steve Hewitt, CEO Kansas Turnpike Authority. It’s going to house our engineers, a new call center for K-Tag customers, as well as a training facility for our staff and a K-Tag retail location. So if you have any questions about your K-Tag or your account or you need to get a K-Tag we will be open to the public.”

The new building will house approximately 55 employees.

The KTA broke ground on the building in January, 2022 and completed work in April, 2023. The new building will house the KTA Administration offices, legal, engineering and a call center for their new cashless tolls in Kansas and surrounding states.

Hutton Construction of Wichita was the general contractor. Schwerdt Design Group and Bartlett & West, both of Topeka, provided architecture and engineering services for the project.

The customer retail center will open later this year, allowing customers to stop in, pick up a K-Tag, pay their bill or ask questions regarding their K-Tag.