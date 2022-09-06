TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Turnpike Authority is making progress on its new administration building under construction at the corner of Topeka and Kansas, in South Topeka.

“KTA has a lot of projects in the pipeline so we are very excited to have this new space to work in. Our current building in Topeka was built in 1956 and no longer meets our needs,” said David Jacobson, chief of engineering.

“We identified a need to replace our older building and because of our new cashless tolling system, we will have a need for a call center in this new building,” said Jacobson.

The new building will house approximately 55 employees.

Construction began on the new building in January 2022 and plans are to complete the building in December 2022.

The new building will house the engineering department, legal counsel, customer service, and the new call center.

Hutton Construction of Wichita is the general contractor. Schwerdt Design Group and Bartlett & West, both of Topeka, provided architecture and engineering services for the project.