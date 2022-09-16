TOPEKA (KSNT) – The KU football team traveled to Texas on Friday in preparation for their game Saturday against the Houston Cougars.

The team flew out of the Topeka Regional Airport at Forbes Field where they will play the Houston Cougars at 3:00 p.m.

KU is coming off an overtime win over West Virginia last Saturday whereas Houston suffered an overtime loss to Texas Tech. on the same day.

Kansas Football is the fourth-highest-scoring team so far this season, scoring a combined total of 105 points in their first two games.

Up next for the Jayhawks will be the Duke Blue Devils at 11:00 a.m. in Memorial Stadium on the KU Campus.