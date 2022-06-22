TOPEKA (KSNT) – This week’s Live @ Lunch Concert Series featured Kyler Carpenter singing children’s songs to the kids in attendance.

The concert series is a lunchtime opportunity from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Wednesday from April through September, providing live music and food trucks.

After attending college at Kansas State University, Carpenter started performing at coffee shops and bars. When he started working at the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library 24 years ago, he found that he enjoyed singing and reading to children. He is a regular at several venues around Topeka and any place where he can read and play children’s songs to the young listeners.

Up next for the Live @ Lunch concert series is,

June 29th with Sloppy But Lucky, an Irish folk-punk band from Topeka, KS.

Food Trucks will be, Oleander Cafe, Poppin’ Squeeze, It’s a Sweet Treat Day Bakery

