TOPEKA (KSNT) -The Lady Shakes Theatre Company presents “Romeo and Juliet” at the Jayhawk Theatre.

“Lady Shakes Theatre Company is a woman-led group that promotes the production of classical theater and bending some of the traditional gender roles. Our production tonight features an all woman cast,” Alexandra Reilly, the director of “Romeo and Juliet,” said.

“Romeo and Juliet” is a tale of two lovers. A young man, Romeo, falls in love with a young woman, Juliet, only to realize they are each from feuding families. The turmoil of forbidden love, the chaos of angry tempers, and the thrill of hopeful dreams reach beyond the young couple and end in an explosive conclusion.

This production of “Romeo and Juliet” is a partnership with the Jayhawk Theatre and Lady Shakes.

Dates and times for Romeo and Juliet: