TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Civic Theatre held their ever popular and laugh out loud funny comedy show ‘Laugh Lines’ Friday evening.

Laugh Lines is an evening of improvisational comedy that will have you laughng out loud. Laugh Lines has been packing TCT on select weekends and has become a Topeka favorite. Each show is a blend of outrageous comedy sketches and audience participation games.

Upcoming Laugh Lines at TCT,