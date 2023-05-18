TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department (TPD) and the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office (SNSO) held a remembrance ceremony Thursday morning at the Kansas Police Memorial at the State Capital.

Each year, the third week in May is set aside to show special appreciation for law enforcement personnel at all levels, paying tribute to the men and women devoted to keeping our communities safe.

In 1962, President Kennedy proclaimed May 15 as National Peace Officers Memorial Day and the calendar week in which May 15 falls, as National Police Week. Established by a joint resolution of Congress in 1962, National Police Week pays special recognition to those law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others.