TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Greater Topeka Partnership and Leadership Greater Topeka invited community members to help celebrate the 2022 graduating class and honor alumni who will be recognized as winners of this year’s LGT Alumni Awards.

The awards gala and graduation was held on Thursday at The Beacon, located at 420 S.W. 9th St. The 2022 LGT graduating class is comprised of 36 individuals, who have been engaged in programming sessions over the past five months to gain new perspective on the community, learn adaptive leadership concepts and build a lifetime network of fellow leaders who may help activate and support their personal and professional goals.

The following leaders were recognized with 2022 LGT Alumni Awards:

Rising Star Award (2 recipients) Chelsea Huston, General Manager of Axe & Ale Susana Maria Ortiz, Owner/LPC at Ad Astra Per Aspera Counseling and Counselor Educator at Emporia State University

Activator Award (2 recipients) Jacob Wamego, President and CEO of Prairie Band LLC Dawn McWilliams, CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Topeka

Marsha Sheahan Legacy Award (1 recipient) Roger Underwood, retired from the banking industry, serves on Community Bank Board of Directors.

The members of the 2022 Class are: