TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Greater Topeka Partnership and Leadership Greater Topeka invited community members to help celebrate the 2022 graduating class and honor alumni who will be recognized as winners of this year’s LGT Alumni Awards.
The awards gala and graduation was held on Thursday at The Beacon, located at 420 S.W. 9th St. The 2022 LGT graduating class is comprised of 36 individuals, who have been engaged in programming sessions over the past five months to gain new perspective on the community, learn adaptive leadership concepts and build a lifetime network of fellow leaders who may help activate and support their personal and professional goals.
The following leaders were recognized with 2022 LGT Alumni Awards:
- Rising Star Award (2 recipients)
- Chelsea Huston, General Manager of Axe & Ale
- Susana Maria Ortiz, Owner/LPC at Ad Astra Per Aspera Counseling and Counselor Educator at Emporia State University
- Activator Award (2 recipients)
- Jacob Wamego, President and CEO of Prairie Band LLC
- Dawn McWilliams, CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Topeka
- Marsha Sheahan Legacy Award (1 recipient)
- Roger Underwood, retired from the banking industry, serves on Community Bank Board of Directors.
The members of the 2022 Class are:
- Qiana Anthony – Sr. Branch Sales Manager; CoreFirst Bank & Trust
- Virginia Barnes – Director Blue Health Initiatives; Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Kansas
- Lisa Becker – Lead Relationship Manager; AE Wealth Management
- Tracy Blocker – Owner/Operations Manager; Technical Applications & Consulting
- Marleah Campbell – Sports Director; WIBW-TV
- Marsha Carrasco – Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Manager; FHLBank of Topeka
- Lane Clothier-McNeil – Executive Assitant; Hill’s Pet Nutrition
- William Cochran – Chief of Staff; City of Topeka
- Cleotha Daniels – Associate In-House Counsel; Midwest Health Inc.
- Justin Davis – Director of Operations; SE2
- Lauren Edelman – Director of Washburn University Leadership Institute; Washburn University
- Autumn Friedli – Reader Services Supervisor; Topeka & Shawnee Co. Public Library
- Leilani Grey – Director fo Admission, Diversity & Social Responsibility; Topeka Collegiate School
- Martinez Hillard – Director of Workplace Campaigns; United Way of Greater Topeka
- Ashley Lehman – Business Development Manager; Greater Topeka Partnership
- Brynne Liedtke – Waitress/Student; 43 Ten/Shawnee Heights High School
- Jacqueline Lightcap – Co-President; League of Women Voters of Kansas
- Sarah Lundry – Culture Specialist; Advisors Excel
- Leslie Meitner – Escrow Officer; Security 1st Title, LLC
- Marcus Miller – Executive Director; First Tee – Greater Topeka
- Jaclyn Mullins – Director of Community Engagement; The MCP Group
- Sandra Muniz Uria – Customer Advisory Center Dual Manager; US Bank
- Allison Oakes – Marketing Director; TK Business Magazine
- Regina Penzig – Manager External Communications; Evergy Inc.
- Jacquetta Ramirez-Jennings – Executive Director; SENT Inc.
- Stanley Robinson – Finance Director, Customer Development; Hill’s Pet Nutrition
- Rebecca Roth – Human Resource Specialist II; Shawnee Co. Human Resources
- Brenden Sheehy – Senior Project Engineer; Bartlett & West
- William Skrobacz, Jr. – Chief Strategy Officer; Capitol Federal Bank
- Bobbie Smith – Assistant Director of Operations; BNSF Railway Company
- David Uhler – Creative Services Director; WIBW-TV
- Hannah Uhlrig – Deputy Director of Public Works; City of Topeka
- Casey Vigus – Office Manager; Brandon Aldridge State Farm
- Anthony Weingartner – Assistant Director; Kansas Bureau of Investigation
- Bridget Whittington – Topeka Field Manager; Central National Bank
- Michael Williams – Head Boys Basketball Coach; USD 501/Highland Park High School