LECOMPTON (KSNT) – The Lecompton Territorial Museum held their annual Old-fashioned Christmas Vespers Sunday afternoon. The Vespers included a choir with several individual performances and a special performance on the 1856 melodeon. The Holiday Vespers is part of the Christmas tree display held each year at the Lecompton Museum, 640 E Woodson, Lecompton, KS.

Christmas music was provided by the Lecompton United Methodist Choir, The Sunflower Fiddlers and the Perry-Lecompton Singers.

The Christmas tree display features over 200 trees decorated in Victorian, antique, and themed ornaments, trim, and toppers with some trees dating back to the late 1800s.

The museum is open Wednesday – Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and on Sunday from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. The display is open through Jan. 7.