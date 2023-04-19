TOPEKA (KSNT) – Wednesday’s Live @ Lunch Concert Series featured the Topeka classic rock band “Time Express.”

Time Express plays classic rock, blues, funk & soul from the 70’s through the 90’s with a few newer songs thrown in.

Food trucks for Wednesday’s concert include:

Boxer Q BBQ

Poppin Mini’s

Taqueria Mexico Lindo

Band members include Brad Renner on keyboards & vocals, Joe Gabel on bass guitar & vocals, Doug Olmstead on guitar & vocals and Adam Villalobos on drums/percussion.

Up next for the Live @ Lunch Concert Series will be Wednesday, April 26 with Seek the Kingdom.