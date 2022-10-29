TOPEKA (KSNT) – Liverpool Legends, a Beatles Tribute Band, performed a concert in the Topeka Performing Arts Center Saturday night.

The Liverpool Legends will take you back to 1964 when the Beatles made their first US appearance on the Ed Sullivan show.

Their concert transitions through their touring days and illustrates the artistry of each individual Beatle as they play hits from Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, Abbey Road and many more.

Liverpool Legends consists of four talented musicians, hand-picked by Louise Harrison, sister of the late George Harrison of The Beatles. Liverpool Legends are the only Beatles Tribute band ever to perform Beatles songs on a Grammy nominated album. They have performed several times at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, CA for “Americafest” on Independence Day.