TOPEKA (KSNT) – Local Financial Advisor Chris McGee was presented the Distinguished Partner in Philanthropy Award by the Topeka Community Foundation, Thursday morning at the Topeka Country Club.

“Today I am very honored to be recognized with the Distinguished Partner in Philanthropy award from the Topeka Community Foundation. Coming from them, that’s a huge honor. It also means a lot because it’s coupling my work experience and my time on the board of the Topeka Community Foundation,” Chris McGee, Endeavor Private Wealth and recipient of the Distinguished Partner in Philanthropy award said.

Chris graduated from Washburn University with a degree in Finance and Economics and began his career in 1996 with Wells Fargo Advisors. He founded Endeavor Private Wealth in 2021, a Registered Advisory Firm specializing in investment management and financial planning.

Chris is involved in the community and has served in volunteer leadership capacities at the Topeka Community Foundation, Greater Topeka Partnership, Washburn University Alumni Association & Foundation, Topeka Civic Theatre, Jayhawk Area Council – Boyscouts of America, YMCA of Topeka, and Rotary Club of Topeka.

Chris is a 2002 Leadership Topeka graduate and a 2013 20 Under 40 Award winner. Chris is married to Emily and they have two sons – Ethan and Owen.

“The Topeka Community Foundation is celebrating our 40th anniversary this year. We are a non-profit organization with a $100 million in assets with a goal of donor services, grant maker and community convener. We help our donors with their charitable goals and we make grants to non-profit organizations in our community,” President of Topeka Community Foundation Marsha Pope said.

The mission of the Topeka Community Foundation is to connect donors with their interests and community needs, increase charitable giving in the community, provide leadership on key community issues and ensure stewardship and accountability for effective community investment of donor dollars.