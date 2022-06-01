TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Law Enforcement Special Olympics Torch Run was held Wednesday morning at the Law Enforcement Center, 320 South Kansas Ave.

The Topeka Police Department and the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office were supporters of this year’s Torch Run. The Torch Run gives officers and athletes the opportunity to come together for a cause.

Whether the officers volunteer, donate or participate, they are supporting the Special Olympics Kansas mission to provide individuals with intellectual disabilities the opportunity to be an athlete.

The Kansas Special Olympics Summer Games are being held from Friday, June 3, through Sunday, June 5, at the Maize High School Track, Northwest of Wichita. The 2022 Summer Games will include, Track & Field, Soccer, Cycling & Tennis

The Law Enforcement Torch Run began in 1981 when Wichita, Kansas Police Chief Richard LaMunyon created the Torch Run.

His goal was to help law enforcement be active in the community and support Special Olympics Kansas. In 1983, Chief LaMunyon presented the program to the International Association of Chiefs of Police and they endorsed the Torch Run.

It now has 85,000 officers and has raised over $500 million dollars for Special Olympics in 43 countries and has become the movement’s largest public awareness and fundraising group for Special Olympics.

Before the Torch Run began, Capitol Federal Bank presented a $10,000 donation towards the Kansas Special Olympics Athletes Leadership Program.