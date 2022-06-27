TOPEKA (KSNT) – Long time TARC employee Sherry Lundry is retiring effective July 1.

Sherry Lundry recently celebrated 15 years of service to TARC. Beginning as an Assistant Director of development, she later became director in 2011. Lundry is a graduate of the University of Kansas with a Bachelor of Science in Education.

She had a 22-year career in secondary education where she taught science and coached girls gymnastics, volleyball and softball. In 2000, Sherry left teaching to become the Executive Director of the Sunflower State Games for five years and then left to become Director of Media at Heartland Park. Sherry and her husband David are parents to two children and grandparents to seven grandsons.

TARC was founded in 1954 by a group of parents seeking to improve the lives of their children with developmental, intellectual and related disabilities. In the 1950’s there was not a lot known about such disabilities. During this time, it was also very common for children with these disabilities to be sent away from the home. But the parents who came together to form TARC wanted their children to have active lives in their community and to grow along side their siblings and family.