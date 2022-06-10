TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Transportation held a week-long MAGIC Camp (Mentoring a Girl in Construction) for high school girls wanting to explore nontraditional careers.

MAGIC Camp is a week-long camp where young high school girls could explore nontraditional careers. The camp also included a tour at BNSF, the Air Force base at Forbes Field, a seminar with Pittsburg State Construction Management Instructors, a tour of the KDOT Materials Lab, a tour of the KDHE Lab, and Friday’s construction rodeo at Folley Equipment.

“This is a full week camp and today they are going to be in an equipment rodeo here at Folley. They will get to test out the vehicles. It’s an opportunity to get a feel for what’s it like to be doing this kind of work and a chance to better understand there are countless avenues for them in this industry.” Mandi Walter, Marketing and Engagement Coordinator with Bettis Companies.

Friday’s camp was held at Foley Equipment, 1700 S.W. 42nd Street, and was a partnership between Bettis Companies and Foley Equipment. Camp goers rotated throughout different stations including,

Skid steer – obstacle course

Backhoe – pickup the baseball off the cone

Mini excavator – basketball in the trash can

Boom lift – go up and down

Local high schools represented in the camp include,