TOPEKA (KSNT) – The traditional march around the Kansas Statehouse honoring Dr. Martin Luther King was held Thursday morning in Topeka.

Several legislators, 501 School Administrators and members of the Kansas African American Affairs Commission were in attendance.

The march culminated on the first floor rotunda in the State Capital with Caroline Cambel reading Governor Kelly’s Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. proclamation. The keynote speaker for the event was Angela Bates, Director of the Nicodemus Historical Society.

The purpose of the march is to advocate for the civil and economic rights of African Americans. It symbolizes Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s march on Washington to bring attention to jobs, freedom and political demonstrations being held in Washington, D.C., in 1963 by civil rights leaders to protest racial discrimination and to show support for major civil rights legislation that was pending in Congress.