TOPEKA (KSNT) – Greater Topeka Partnership CEO Matt Pivarnik has been named 2022 Executive of the Year by the Sales and Marketing Executives of Topeka (SME Topeka). A reception and dinner in Pivarnik’s honor was held Tuesday evening at the Topeka Country Club.

Pivarnik came to Topeka from Tulsa, Okla. in January of 2016. Since then, Shawnee County’s gross domestic product has grown by more than 20% and the area has seen increases in income, job numbers and capital investments. Topeka’ Net Promoter Score, which measures community pride, has seen massive improvement.

One of Pivarnik’s biggest accomplishments was helping to launch Momentum 2022. He worked with private sector and elected leaders to create the initiative. Momentum 2022 concluded in December and has exceeded expectations.

“This means a lot to me and I thank SME and the board,” Pivarnik said. “I’m very flattered. I’m going to be accepting this award on behalf of all of us at GTP.”

Sales and Marketing Executives of Topeka is an organization for sales and marketing professionals in Northeast Kansas.