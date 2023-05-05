TOPEKA (KSNT) – May is Mental Health Awareness Month. To bring awareness to mental health, Valeo Behavorial Health Care held their Breakfast For Hope Friday morning at The Beacon in Downtown Topeka.

“The message this morning is hope,” said Bill Persinger CEO Valeo Behavorial Health Care. “May is mental health month, but every month can be mental health month, and addiction awareness month. Every month, every day, a person can reach out for help here in Shawnee County and have hope for recovery.”

Keynote speaker for the Friday breakfast was Mike Matson a recovering alcoholic. Matson has written a book about his alcohol addiction, “A True Story of Addiction.”

Michelle Cole was moderator for the morning event.

Valeo provides essential mental health and substance use recovery services to adults in Topeka and Shawnee County, Kansas regardless of their ability to pay. Valeo is licensed as a community mental health center, and is certified as a substance use disorders treatment facility, by the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services.