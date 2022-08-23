TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Mayor’s office has recently become an art gallery, showcasing local Topeka talent.

“I’ve always been a person that appreciates art and the skill of others that bring their thoughts to canvas. The mayor’s office represents our community and the way for me to do that is to invite local artists to bring their pieces they would like to present to the community and have them here in this office that receives guests on a regular basis, not just locally, but from out of state and sometimes from out of the country.” Topeka Mayor, Michael Padilla.

The art gallery is part of the Mayor’s Art Initiative, which began in the Summer of 2022. Beginning on September 1, 2022, the works that were previously on display in the Mayor’s office will be displayed at 785 Arts, 112 S.W. 6th Ave.

785 Arts will host a reception and offer the works for purchase during the September First Friday Artwalk and through the end of 2022.

In 2023, there will be four rotating shows including Living the Dream student artwork, Topeka Las Artes, Topeka Folk Art, and Topeka Native Land Acknowledgement.

Artists who wish to have their work considered for inclusion may contact Lisa LaRue- Baker, 785 Arts Gallerist and Lead Curator for the Mayor’s Art Initiative, via email at 785arts@gmail.com.

Patrons who would like to attend artists’ receptions, purchase art or view the exhibits can also use the email address to request an addition to the email notification list to continue to get updates on reception and show dates, locations, and the artists involved.

The Mayor’s Art Initiative shows are curated by 785 Arts and ArtsConnect, with guest curators and community partners.