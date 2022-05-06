TOPEKA (KSNT) – May’s First Friday Art Walk features an assortment of activities sure to please everyone.

In the North Topeka Arts District (NOTO), compass point featured the blues band Mark and the Sharks. The NOTO Arts Center featured their newest exhibit, Prairie Me Home by Staci Ogle.

The Redbud Festival continues with various musical artists and a Saturday market and several NOTO Art galleries were open for the public’s viewing pleasure.

The latest mural, located on the west side of the Habitat For Humanity building was officially dedicated. This mural is a collaborative effort that tells the histories of Topeka’s Black, Latino and Native American communities.

The artists involved in this mural include: