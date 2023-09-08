TOPEKA (KSNT) – McEachron Elementary School students celebrated grandparents day with a square dance in the school gymnasium, Friday afternoon.

“The big thing is square dancing,” said Victor Williams, McEachron Elementary Principal. “This is my last year here as principal and I had three wishes. My first wish is that all 440 kids learn to square dance.”

Students from McEachron Elementary have been learning and practicing a square dance routine during the past two weeks as a way to recognize grandparents day, which is Sunday, Sept. 10. The school also has a book fair in the library, family photos in the cafeteria and grandparents had the opportunity to visit classrooms with their students.

In February 1977, Senator Randolph introduced a joint resolution to the senate requesting the president to issue a proclamation designating the first Sunday of September after Labor Day of each year as ‘National Grandparents’ Day’. Congress passed the legislation proclaiming the first Sunday after Labor Day as National Grandparents’ Day and, on August 3, 1978, then-President Jimmy Carter signed the proclamation.