TOPEKA (KSNT) – Hunter Holloway and Pepita, both hailing from Topeka, have proven themselves to be world class jumpers over the past four years. Hunter and Pepita recently returned from the 2022 Longines FEI Jumping World Cup in Germany. Hunter and Pepita are ranked 16th in the world in the jumping circuit.

“I’ve been riding my entire life,” said Hunter Holloway with Holloway Stables. “My mom, who was a Grand Prix rider, was my trainer along with a few other people that were very influential throughout my riding career. Pepita is a very special mare. We’ve had her about four years now. We imported her from Belgium. She’s taken me to some pretty cool places. Most recently, Germany to the World Cup Finals.”

“We live on the road,” Holloway said. “We travel eight months out of the year. With a horse of her level, we travel a lot to the bigger shows. Her next big show will be to Canada for our nation’s cup team there. We will be representing the USA there with a team of three others.”