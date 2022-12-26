TOPEKA (KSNT) – The current exhibit in the Alice C. Sabatini Art Gallery at the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library, ‘Melting Point” explores the wonders of glass making.

When three common natural materials – sand, soda ash and limestone – are melted at very high temperatures they form glass.

Artists create elegant pieces of glass in this exhibit from Dale Chihuly’s flowing lines and shapes, April Lemon’s whimsical lily pads, Doug Sheafor’s elegant and practical glass from smooth bowls, Preston Singletary’s appealing textures, Roberta Eichenberg’s intriguing sculptures and Kymm Ledbetter using color and shapes to create imaginative fused glass pieces.

Glass making artists in the exhibit include,

Albo Glass /Doug Sheafor

Vernon Brejcha

Dale Chihuly

Roberta Eichenberg

April Lemon

Patrick Martin

Richard Marquis

Preston Singletary

The Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library is open,

Monday – Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Saturday – 9:00 a.m.to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday – Noon to 9:00 p.m.

Up next for the Alice C. Sabatini Art Gallery is,

Shades of Greatness

A traveling art exhibit from the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City that features works created by local artists inspired by Negro Leagues Baseball history.

Shades of Greatness will run from February 24 thru May 7.