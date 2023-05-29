TOPEKA (KSNT) – Memorial Day ceremonies were held at the Memorial Park Cemetery, 3616 SW 6th Ave., Monday morning in the Serve & Protect Garden at the northwest corner of the grounds.

“I think it is important to give back to our community and this is a way we can give back to Topeka, by hosting an event at our cemetery on Memorial Day for those that have lost a loved one that has served, not only in the military but served in uniform.” Ren Newcomer, Owner of Memorial Park Cemetery.

“We gather here today, as so many others are across this nation, to honor the brave men and women who have lost their lives defending freedom.” Lieutenant Colonel Brian Gregory, Commander of the Kansas National Guard Recruiting Battalion.

Each Memorial Day, the cemetery provides a place for the community to gather and remember heroes in the military and civil services. The grave of veterans can be decorated with American flags available at the cemetery gates and staff was available throughout the cemetery grounds for anyone in need of assistance in placing the flags. A memorial wreath was placed in the gardens to remember members of the military.