TOPEKA (KSNT) – Heartland Motorsports Park is hosting the Menards NHRA Nationals this weekend.

The weekend’s events include races in Top Alcohol, Factory Stock, Funny Car, and Top Fuel categories. Race fans were able to walk the midway and watch as mechanics readied the cars for their qualifying races and catch autographs from their favorite drivers.

The races begin Friday morning and will continue throughout the weekend. Gates open at 8 a.m. on Friday with qualifying races starting at 9 a.m. On Saturday, gates open at 11 a.m. with qualifying races at 12:15 p.m. On Sunday, gates open at 8:30 a.m. with elimination races starting at 10:30 a.m.