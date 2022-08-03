TOPEKA (KSNT) – Wednesday’s Live @ Lunch Concert at Evergy Plaza continues with Michael Eichten.

Eichten is an avid performer with a gift for connecting with his audience and story-telling through music. The concerts run weekly on Wednesday’s from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Evergy Park in downtown Topeka.

Food trucks that were at the event:

Oleander Cafe

JLG Mexi-Q

Pineapple Dream

Next week’s Live @ Lunch concert is on August 10 with the Josh Vowell Band.

Food trucks will be: