TOPEKA (KSNT) – Midland Care held their Celebration Walk Friday evening on their campus, 200 SW Frazier Circle. The Celebration Walk honors lost loved ones with a luminary walk, a butterfly release, food trucks, live music by the Paradize Band and more.

“There are a couple of purposes for inviting you to this event,” said Shawn Sullivan, CEO Midland Care. “The first is to remember and honor those that have died and that we celebrate their life and the second is to raise money for an important cause. Midland takes care of everybody, regardless of their ability to pay and this helps us to do that.”

Jim Klausman, President/CEO at Midwest Health, Inc. was the 2022 Celebration Walk Chairman and Veronica Padilla was recognized with the 2022 Community Connection Award for her volunteer work at Midland Care.

Midland Care’s theme is to celebrate the dash – we all have a date we are born and a date we die – it is the dash between that represents how we touched lives on earth.

Midland Care has been a pioneer and leader in responding to the most challenging health care needs in the community. Midland Care offers an integrated community care delivery system that addresses social, physical and spiritual needs, improves quality of life for the aging population.