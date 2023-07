TOPEKA (KSNT) – Fiesta Topeka held its second annual kickoff party Saturday evening at Evergy Plaza.

This year’s party theme was ‘Mini-Jamaica’ and featured live musical performances, a taste of the Fiesta’s famous traditional Mexican food, as well as various food truck cuisines, treats, and cool beverages.

Fiesta Topeka, is scheduled for July 18-22 on the Our Lady of Guadalupe church grounds, Atchison St. and Chandler St.