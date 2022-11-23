TOPEKA (KSNT) – ‘Miracle on 34th Street’ opens Friday in Sheffel Theatre at the The Topeka Civic Theatre.

Miracle on 34th Street is based on the 1947 classic by the same name. The original play won three Academy Awards for Best Actor in a Supporting Role, for Best Writing, Original Story, and for Best Writing, Screenplay. The film was also nominated for Best Picture. In 2005, the film was selected for preservation in the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress as being “culturally, historically or aesthetically significant.”

‘Kris Kringle, an old man in a retirement home, gets a job working as Santa for Macy’s. Kris unleashes waves of good will with Macy’s customers and the commercial world of New York City by referring parents to other stores to find exactly the toy their child has asked for. Seen as deluded and dangerous by Macy’s vocational counselor, who plots to have Kris shanghaied to Bellevue Psychiatric Hospital, Kris ends up in a court competency hearing. Especially at stake is one little girl’s belief in Santa. In a dramatic decision, the court confirms Kris as the true Santa, allowing Susan and countless other children to experience the joy of childhood fantasy.’

Dates and times for show productions,