TOPEKA (KSNT) – The 28th Annual Miracle on Kansas Avenue Parade was held on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023 in downtown Topeka.

Evergy Plaza celebrated the official lighting of their Christmas tree at 5:30 p.m. with the parade beginning at 6 p.m.

Local businesses and community organizations drove decorated cars and floats through downtown with plenty of Christmas music playing and, of course, lights and lots of candy.

Staging for the parade was at Second and Kansas Avenue with the parade starting at 6 p.m. at Fifth and Kansas Avenue.