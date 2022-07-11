TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn University Volleyball program is sponsoring the MoKan Top 10 Volleyball tournament this week in Lee Arena.

“This is the MoKan Top 10. We have around 35 teams coming. Our goal is to create a competitive environment and have a lot of fun. These teams are from all over but mostly Missouri and Kansas. It’s a good chance for college coaches to see the talent.” Shayla Conner, tournament organizer, and assistant Washburn University Volleyball coach.

The tournament brings the best high school and middle school volleyball players from Kansas, Missouri, and Nebraska to Lee Arena, to compete in the 3-day tournament.

The tournament features, no referees, and teams play Every 30 Minutes. Players are playing for a chance to play at the next level as several college recruiters are in the house.

Schools competing in the MoKan Top 10 Tournament are: