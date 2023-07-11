TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn University Volleyball program is sponsoring the MoKan Top 10 Volleyball tournament this week at Lee Arena in Topeka.

“This is the MoKan Top 10. We invite all the best teams in Kansas and Missouri and some from Nebraska. We have around 30 teams here to compete. We have college coaches here and we want the teams to get a lot of exposure and provide a fun and competitive environment. It’s a good chance for college coaches to see the talent.” Shay Conner, tournament organizer, and assistant Washburn University Volleyball coach.

The tournament brings the best high school volleyball players from Kansas, Missouri, and Nebraska to compete in the 2-day tournament.

The tournament features no referees and teams play every 30 minutes. Participants are playing for a chance to compete at the next level while several college recruiters are in attendance.

High Schools participating in this year’s MOKAN tournament include: