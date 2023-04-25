TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Sales & Marketing Executives of Topeka hosted a seminar on ‘Brain Rules’ Tueday morning at the Topeka Civic Theatre.

The seminar was conducted by Dr. John Medina, best selling author of several books on brain health and brain function.

“My idea here is to talk about the effects of nostalgia on the aging brain and the ability to boost certain types of cognition based on your ability to withstand, maybe even be exposed to a certain amount of nostalgia,” Medina said.

“We used to think that nostalgia has this bad feeling about it. You don’t want to move backwards and we as Americans want to move forward,” Medina said. “We had no idea that nostalgia, when exposed to correctly can actually boost certain types of cognitive performance.”

Medina is a molecular biologist focusing on the genes involved in human brain development and the genetics of psychiatric disorders. He has spent most of his professional life as a private research consultant, working primarily in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries on research related to mental health. Medina is an affiliate Professor of Bioengineering at the University of Washington School of Medicine.

Sales & Marketing Executives of Topeka (SME Topeka) is a leading organization for sales and marketing professionals in Northeast Kansas. Members are committed to practicing the highest standards of excellence in all aspects of sales and marketing through continued education, community involvement, and professional networking.

SME offers opportunities for members to enhance their skills, connect with future sales and marketing professionals and exchange industry strategies with their peers.