TOPEKA (KSNT) – For nine years in a row, the Kansas Museum of History and Topeka Zoo have teamed up to tag monarch butterflies during their annual migration.

Monarchs pass through Kansas during the last two weeks of September.

“Right now the Monarchs are in their annual southbound migration where they are going down to Mexico to hibernate for the wintertime. They will overwinter there and in the springtime, when it is time to do so, they will come back north again. What we are doing is, we are intercepting as many as we can on their southerly migration, putting a tag on them that has a great deal of information on it that will help scientists at Operation Monarch Watch, to create baseline information about the route they take, their speed, and when they go through different parts of the country.” Dennis Dinwiddie, Director of Conservation and Education at the Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center said.



Classes are held on September 18, 20, 24, 26, 28 from 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. at the Kansas Museum of History, 6425 S.W. 6th Ave. Class times are 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Click here to register for a Monarch Butterfly tagging class.