TOPEKA (KSNT)– The Monster Buck Classic returns to Stormont Vail Events Center this weekend.

Exhibitors for the Monster Buck Classic include Antler Creations, Big Bucks Plus, Duchess Creek Ranch, Freedom Outfitters, Friends of the NRA, Kansas Bow Hunter, Kansas Fur Harvesters, Kansas Shed Dogs, Red Dog Outfitters, Top Game Industries, Wounded Warriors United and more.

The event will feature activities such as:

Monster Buck Contest

Cornhole Tournament

3D Archery Tournament

Wilder Horses Contest

Fetch-N-Fish

Hunting seminars

The Monster Buck Classic will be open on:

Friday, Jan. 27 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 28 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Click here for tickets.