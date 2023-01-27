TOPEKA (KSNT)– The Monster Buck Classic returns to Stormont Vail Events Center this weekend.
Exhibitors for the Monster Buck Classic include Antler Creations, Big Bucks Plus, Duchess Creek Ranch, Freedom Outfitters, Friends of the NRA, Kansas Bow Hunter, Kansas Fur Harvesters, Kansas Shed Dogs, Red Dog Outfitters, Top Game Industries, Wounded Warriors United and more.
The event will feature activities such as:
- Monster Buck Contest
- Cornhole Tournament
- 3D Archery Tournament
- Wilder Horses Contest
- Fetch-N-Fish
- Hunting seminars
The Monster Buck Classic will be open on:
- Friday, Jan. 27 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Saturday, Jan. 28 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Sunday, Jan. 29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.