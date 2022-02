TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Monster Truck Nitro tour made a stop in Topeka on Saturday.

The monster trucks put on a world class show with a pre-event Pit Party and autograph session, car crushing, truck racing, wheelie contests, and amazing freestyle action at the Stormont Vail Event Center’s Landon Arena.

Audience members could buy tickets for a Monster Truck ride and enjoy the trucks up close with a pit party pass.

The Monster Truck show held two shows on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.