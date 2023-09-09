TOPEKA (KSNT) – The ninth annual Hand Up Stand Up motorcycle ride was held Saturday at the Historic Harley Davidson shop in Topeka.

The ride, which is sponsored by the American Legion Post 421, is held each year to help support veterans with PTSD at the VA Hospital in Topeka.

According to the American Psychiatric Association, “Post Traumatic Disorder (PTSD) is a disorder in which a person has difficulty recovering after experiencing or witnessing a terrifying event. The condition may last months or years, with triggers that can bring back memories of the trauma accompanied by intense emotional and physical reactions. Symptoms may include nightmares or unwanted memories of the trauma, avoidance of situations that bring back memories of the trauma, heightened reactions, anxiety, or depressed mood. Treatment includes different types of trauma-focused psychotherapy as well as medications to manage symptoms.”