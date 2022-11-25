TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Mounted Posse was on duty Friday, Nov. 25 patrolling the parking lots at Westridge Mall in west Topeka.

Horses and riders go through a six-week training course that teaches them to deal with stressful situations they may encounter while on the job. A few events where the Mounted Posse may be used include National Night Out, local parades, Heartland Motorsports Park and search & rescue operations.

The Mounted Posse assists by working with various units of the Sheriff’s Office and is dedicated to protecting the lives and property of the citizens of Shawnee County.